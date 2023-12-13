Join Us On:
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Criticises CEC Bill 2023, Says Govt 'Mowed Down Democracy'

'The government is disrupting the balance of the selection committee,' Chadha argued.

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha opposed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 12 December, accusing the BJP of exercising control over the poll panel and weakening the democratic process.

“The Bill, if passed, would place the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and two additional Election Commissioners entirely under the control of the Central government, giving it the authority to choose candidates of its preference,” said Chadha.

Chadha highlighted the Election Commission's crucial role in ensuring fair elections, managing Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and determining election logistics.

He further criticised the BJP's proposed bill aimed at allegedly controlling the Election Commission, arguing that it disrespects the Supreme Court and Lal Krishna Advani, a founding member of the BJP, and undermines democratic values.

Chadha argued that the bill goes against the Supreme Court's unanimous decision earlier this year, which prevented the government from interfering in the nomination of election commissioners.

"The government, by replacing the Chief Justice with a Cabinet minister in the selection committee in the proposed bill, is disrupting its balance," said Chadha.

The AAP leader criticised the bill for removing the Chief Justice of India from the selection committee, calling it a "daylight robbery of democracy".

Despite Opposition walkouts, the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill, 2023, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The bill governs the appointment, conditions of service, and length of office of Election Commissioners and also proposes a committee to select members of the Commission comprised of the Prime Minister, the Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition, and a Cabinet minister recommended by the Prime Minister to choose Election Commission members.  

(With IANS Inputs)

Topics:  AAP   Rajya Sabha   raghav chadha 

