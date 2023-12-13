AAP MP Raghav Chadha Criticises CEC Bill 2023, Says Govt 'Mowed Down Democracy'

Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha opposed the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service, and Term of Office) Bill 2023 in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 12 December, accusing the BJP of exercising control over the poll panel and weakening the democratic process.

“The Bill, if passed, would place the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and two additional Election Commissioners entirely under the control of the Central government, giving it the authority to choose candidates of its preference,” said Chadha.