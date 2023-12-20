'It's Not the MPs but Democracy That Has Been Suspended': AAP's Raghav Chadha

AAP MP Raghav Chadha on 19 December, expressed disappointment at the suspension of Opposition MPs who protested over the 13 December security breach in Parliament.
(Photo Courtesy: Rajya Sabha/IANS)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha on Tuesday, 19 December, expressed disappointment at the the suspension of Opposition MPs who protested over the 13 December security breach in Parliament.
"It's not the MPs but democracy that has been suspended," Chadha said. Addressing the media, the AAP leader pointed out that the BJP MP who had allegedly signed the passes of the intruders was still sitting in Parliament.
A total of 142 Opposition MPs who questioned the security breach in Parliament and the role of a BJP MP in the breach have been suspended.
“The BJP MP whose signature facilitated the visitor passes for both accused individuals who entered the House is yet to be suspended. I have absolutely no hesitation in saying that today these MPs have not been suspended, but rather, democracy has been suspended,” added Chadha.
