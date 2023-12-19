141 Opposition MPs Suspended For Protests Over Security Breach: Big Points

A day after the suspension of 92 Opposition MPs from the parliament for the remaining period of the Winter Session, 49 more were suspended from the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 19 December.

With today's suspension, 95 MPs stand suspended from the Lok Sabha, while 46 MPs stand suspended from the Rajya Sabha, taking the total tally of MPs suspended from the Parliament to 141.

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly said that some parties are speaking in a manner that 'expresses support' to the security breach.

"The PM spoke about the Parliament (security breach) incident and said that those who believe in democracy should have condemned this incident, but some parties, who lost in recent elections, are speaking in a language that expresses support to the incident. The PM said this is more dangerous than the incident itself," Union Minister Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.