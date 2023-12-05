AAP Leaders Intensify 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' Campaign To Seek Delhiites Opinion

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi have been running the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign for three days now.
(Photo Courtesy: X/@AamAadmiParty)
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi have been running the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign for three days now. AAP's senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a door-to-door campaign with party workers in Greater Kailash's DDA Flats and Kalkaji area on Monday 4 December.
AAP is campaigning to gauge public opinion on whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should run the government from jail if he is arrested in "forged" cases.
"When we cover every booth under this campaign, the campaign will conclude, and all the data received from the reactions of Delhiites will be presented before Delhi's popular CM Arvind Kejriwal," he added.
Saurabh Bharadwaj further claimed that the door-to-door campaign yielded positive results, with nearly 90 percent of the national capital's population in support of CM Arvind Kejriwal to lead the government.
The public is overwhelmingly in favour of Kejriwal regardless of whether he governs from outside or in jail, the AAP leader claimed.
