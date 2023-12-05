AAP Leaders Intensify 'Mai Bhi Kejriwal' Campaign To Seek Delhiites Opinion

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers in Delhi have been running the 'Main Bhi Kejriwal' campaign for three days now. AAP's senior leader and Delhi Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj conducted a door-to-door campaign with party workers in Greater Kailash's DDA Flats and Kalkaji area on Monday 4 December.

AAP is campaigning to gauge public opinion on whether Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should run the government from jail if he is arrested in "forged" cases.