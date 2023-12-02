Join Us On:
CM Kejriwal Praises Delhi Workers Who Helped in Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Ops

Delhi CM Kejriwal expressed delight in interacting with 15 labourers upon their return from Uttarkashi to Delhi.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday, 1 December, met with 15 Delhi Jal Board (DJB) workers who played a critical role in the successful rescue operation of labourers who were trapped in the Uttarkashi tunnel collapse.

Kejriwal expressed pride in being in the presence of these individuals who have been a part of the DJB for many years.

"You risked your lives, worked tirelessly day and night, and rescued 41 people trapped in the tunnel. Today, the world is often self-centered, with people primarily thinking about themselves and their families. In such a context, individuals like you stand out," Kejriwal said.

"The courageous efforts you've undertaken are being recognised nationwide. The entire country is currently applauding your relentless day-and-night work to save those lives."
Delhi CM Kejriwal
During the conversation, the labourers discussed their difficulties in reaching the 41 people trapped in the tunnel, including the high heat generated by the American auger machine and the excessive heat of the cutting rods.

"With an inch-by-inch distance between them, cutting through was highly challenging. Despite the extreme heat, we cut through all the auger rods, working continuously for 36 hours without sleep or rest until we reached the trapped individuals. We never lost courage, risking our lives to save others and contributing to the well-being of Delhi and our country. We take pride in our actions," the rescuers said.

(With IANS inputs.)

