Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Will Lead Govt From Prison in Case of ED Arrest: AAP

Delhi Health Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj criticised the ED for not providing a satisfactory answer to the judge's enquiries about the money trail, giving the example of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's case.

"The manner in which Prime Minister Modi is orchestrating these actions leads us to anticipate that other cabinet colleagues may also be detained soon," Bhardwaj said.

"Regardless of the circumstances, Arvind Kejriwal will continue to lead the government, whether it's from behind bars or under judicial custody, thanks to the mandate he has received," he added.