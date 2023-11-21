AAP Leader Atishi Warns of Severe Water Crisis in Delhi Due to Lack of Funds

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi Marlena on Tuesday, 21 November, raised alarm bells of a severe water crisis in the city due to the lack of funds from the Delhi Jal Board.
The AAP leader alleged that funds for the Jal Board had not been released on the instructions of Principle Secretary Ashish Verma. The fund crunch has allegedly caused difficulties to pay salaries and carry out routine tasks, Atishi further claimed.
"This is an emergency-like situation, and I urge L-G V.K. Saxena to intervene in the matter," she added.
The Delhi Jal Board has an outstanding amount of Rs 910 crores that the finance department is not releasing, Atishi claimed.
The finance and planning departments have been putting up queries and "delaying" the funds, Atishi said.
On 15 November, AAP's Atishi said that she had called for a meeting to resolve the issue but Principle Secretary Ashish Verma allegedly declined to participate.
Two days later, the Delhi Jal Board Contractors Welfare Association announced its intention to stop work.
Atishi demanded Verma's suspension and that disciplinary action be taken against him. She further called for the immediate release of the pending funds to the Jal Board.
