AAP Leader Atishi Warns of Severe Water Crisis in Delhi Due to Lack of Funds

Delhi Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Atishi Marlena on Tuesday, 21 November, raised alarm bells of a severe water crisis in the city due to the lack of funds from the Delhi Jal Board.

The AAP leader alleged that funds for the Jal Board had not been released on the instructions of Principle Secretary Ashish Verma. The fund crunch has allegedly caused difficulties to pay salaries and carry out routine tasks, Atishi further claimed.