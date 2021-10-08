Favorite Navrati Food: Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney

Your Navratri fasting food list is incomplete without these mouth-watering Sabudana Vadas.
Quint NEON
What The Food
Published:

Gujjuben's Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.

|

(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gujjuben's Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.</p></div>

Internet's favorite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben is back with another quick and tasty recipe to satiate your hunger during Navratri fasting.

Sabudana Vada is a popular deep fried fritter and is often consumed by people during navratri fasting. When served with peanut chutney and hot chai, it works as the perfect combo to boost your energy level. Here's how you can easily make it at home:

Ingredients

  • Potatoes

  • Salt

  • Green chilli paste

  • Coriander leaves

  • Sugar

  • 2 tsp lemon juice

  • Powdered peanuts

  • Sabudana

  • 2 tsp Arrowroot powder

  • Oil

  • Curd

1. Mash the boiled potatoes

Mash the boiled potatoes.

2. Add salt, green chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp sugar and 2 tsp lemon juice

Add salt, green chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp sugar and 2 tsp lemon juice.

3. Add powdered peanuts and mix well

Add powdered peanuts and mix well.

4. Add Sabudana, Arrowroot Powder and mix well

Add Sabudana, Arrowroot Powder and mix well.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

5. Make equal sized balls from the dough

Make equal sized balls from the dough.

6. Fry the vadas until they're golden brown

Fry the vadas until they're golden brown.

7. To make Peanut Chutney, take peanuts, add green chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd and grind them in a grinder.

To make Peanut Chutney, take peanuts, add green chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd and grind them in a grinder.

Here’s your Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.

Here’s your Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.

Try it out yourself and let us know how it was!

Also ReadMahim's Special King Size Halwa Paratha

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT