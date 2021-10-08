Favorite Navrati Food: Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney

Gujjuben's Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.
Internet's favorite Dadi, Urmila Jamnadas Asher aka Gujjuben is back with another quick and tasty recipe to satiate your hunger during Navratri fasting.
Sabudana Vada is a popular deep fried fritter and is often consumed by people during navratri fasting. When served with peanut chutney and hot chai, it works as the perfect combo to boost your energy level. Here's how you can easily make it at home:
Ingredients
Potatoes
Salt
Green chilli paste
Coriander leaves
Sugar
2 tsp lemon juice
Powdered peanuts
Sabudana
2 tsp Arrowroot powder
Oil
Curd
1. Mash the boiled potatoes
2. Add salt, green chilli paste, chopped coriander leaves, 1 tsp sugar and 2 tsp lemon juice
3. Add powdered peanuts and mix well
4. Add Sabudana, Arrowroot Powder and mix well
5. Make equal sized balls from the dough
6. Fry the vadas until they're golden brown
7. To make Peanut Chutney, take peanuts, add green chilli paste, salt, sugar, curd and grind them in a grinder.
Here’s your Sabudana Vada and Peanut Chutney.
Try it out yourself and let us know how it was!
