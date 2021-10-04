Mahim's Special King Size Halwa Paratha
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Located at Mahim Dargah Road in Khau Galli, Makhdoomiya Halwa Paratha is the oldest food joint serving these special king sized Parathas with the crowd-favorite halwa. They've been serving Mahim's biggest parathas since 1993.
The dough that is used to make these mouth-watering parathas is made of maida, butter, salt, water and milk. About 1/4 kg ghee is used in one paratha itself. After working for almost 30 years, the owner has now mastered the art of making such huge parathas.
One king-sized paratha is served at Rs 200 and 1 kg Halwa will cost you Rs 160.
The food stall is open 7 days a week from 8 A.M. onwards till midnight. You can contact them at 9833672468 to place your order.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined