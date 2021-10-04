Mahim's Special King Size Halwa Paratha

Located at Mahim Dargah Road in Khau Galli, Makhdoomiya Halwa Paratha is the oldest food joint serving these special king sized Parathas with the crowd-favorite halwa. They've been serving Mahim's biggest parathas since 1993.

The dough that is used to make these mouth-watering parathas is made of maida, butter, salt, water and milk. About 1/4 kg ghee is used in one paratha itself. After working for almost 30 years, the owner has now mastered the art of making such huge parathas.

One king-sized paratha is served at Rs 200 and 1 kg Halwa will cost you Rs 160.