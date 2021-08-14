Hyderabadi Haleem: Royal, Mushy And One of Its Kind

Re-invent this classic Mughlai dish with our step-by-step recipe.
Zijah Sherwani
What The Food
Published:

The perfect addition to any family weekend menu.

|

(Photo: The Quint/Kamran Akhter)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The perfect addition to any family weekend menu.</p></div>

Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar

Camera: Zijah Sherwani

The rich mutton stew HALEEM has its origin in the city of pearls, Hyderabad. This thick, mushy, well-blended dish calls for slow cooking. The mash of lentils and grains along with the meat make it rumple in texture and the most loved Mughlai delicacy.

INGREDIENTS

  1. Half kg boneless meat

  2. 3 Onions

  3. Chilli Powder

  4. Garlic-Ginger Paste

  5. Turmeric Powder

  6. Salt

  7. Coriander Powder

  8. Garam Masala

  9. Broken Wheat

  10. Pearl Barley

  11. Yellow Split Lentil/ Moong Dal

  12. Pink Lentil/ Masoor Dal

  13. Split Pigeon Peas/Arhar Dal

  14. Maash/ Black gram

  15. Chana/ Chickpeas

How To Cook:

To Prepare The Meat

  • Add 2 tbsp Oil

  • Add 2 Bay leaves, 5 Cloves and 3 Cardamoms

  • Add Onions and fry till golden brown

  • Add Meat and sauté

  • Add 2 tsp Garlic-Ginger Paste

  • Add 1/2 tsp Turmeric powder

  • Add 1 tsp Red chilli powder and Coriander powder

  • Add Salt to taste

  • Add Water and sauté for 5-7 minutes

Pressure cook for half-an-hour.

To Prepare The Base

  • Wash and soak broken wheat and pearl barley overnight

  • Mix the soaked grains with all the five lentils

  • Let it cook for at least two whistles until lentils get tender

  • Grind the lentils

Once the meat is ready, mash it with hands before grinding.

Mix the Lentil-Grain base with shredded meat. Grind it with big blender/ Rahi/ Ghotni. Add the meat curry in the mixture.

Keep adding hot water, to achieve the desired thickness. Add 2 tsp Garam masala and mix it well.

Top Hyderabadi Haleem with fried onions and add to any family weekend menu.

