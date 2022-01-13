Old Delhi Street Food: Momos Paratha Try Kiya Kya?

Momo Paratha from Parathe Wali Gali
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/ The Quint)
Camera: Ribhu Chatterjee
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
From the famous Parathe Wali Gali in Chandni Chowk, we bring to you Delhi's two favorite dishes combined in one- Momo Paratha! Can you imagine!
Momos Parantha
Filled with momo filling, fried in desi ghee and served with mayonaise and spicy momo chutney, this Indian twist to momo is certainly mouth-watering!
Started in 1889, Paratha World has been a go-to place for staisfying the desi apetite not just for the locals but for international travelers, famous Politicians and even our dear Bollywood Celebs! It is famous for serving countless varieties of Parathas including Chatpata Mango Paratha, Candy Crush Paratha, Chocolate Paratha and of course... Momo Paratha! So, what are you waiting for?
