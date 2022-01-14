Ketli Pitha: Assamese Signature Snack For Your Bihu Celebration

Ketli Pitha for Magh Bihu.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Video Input : Anjana Dutta
Video Editor: Prajjwal Kumar
Magh Bihu is the festive of food which marks the end of harvesting season in Assam. With the meals like Jalpan, Laroo and Fish recipes cooked in every Assamese households for this festival, there is one authentic cuisine found in every corner of this state through out the year. Ketli Pitha or Tekeli Pitha (rice cake) is the heartly meal without which the Bihu festival will lose it's charm.
Rice powder, jaggery and coconut.
The symphony of rice, jaggery and coconut is mixed with hands to form crumbly texture and then wrapped around the cloth.
Kettle for steam.
Then spread over the kettle lead to cook in steam without any oil and spices.
Pitha.
Pitha is served with Tea.
This signature snack resembles Idli and is usually served with tea. The heady aroma of un-moulded Pitha will draw you to the streets of Assam.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)