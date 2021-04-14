This Bihu, Cook up a Storm With Assamese Ghost Chilli & Pork

How to cook:

1. Pressure cook the pork till four whistles

2. Strain the water and keep the meat aside

3. Chop 3-4 onions

4. Chop 3 tomatoes

5. Grind the ginger and garlic in a hand mortar

6. Heat a pan and add little oil (can be cooked without oil in pork fat too)

7. Add chopped onions and fry for 5 minutes

8. Add pork. Fry for 10 minutes so that it releases the oil

9. Add tomatoes

10. Add salt

11. Add ginger and garlic

12. Fry the mix for 5 minutes and add chopped ghost chili

13. Add chopped bamboo shoot

14. Let the mix fry for 5 minutes and then add a 1-2 cups of water

15. Cover the pan with a lid and let it cook for 10 minutes.