Masor Tenga: Flavourful & Delicious Assamese Sour Fish Curry

We've fished out the best tangy curry recipe, period.
This sour fish curry is exactly what you need.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This sour fish curry is exactly what you need.</p></div>

There's no better dish during a family get-together than Masor Tenga, a delectable sour fish curry from Assam. The curry is known for its riot of flavours. This recipe features Katla Fish, also known as Bahu in Assamese and Catla in Bengali. Follow this procedure to cook the spicy and tangy fish curry.

INGREDIENTS

  • Katla Fish

  • Salt

  • Turmeric Powder

  • Mustard Oil

  • Red Chillies

  • Spices (Cumin seeds, Black Mustard Seeds, Methi, Saunf, Kalonji )

  • Chopped Tomatoes

  • Ridge Gourd

  • Coriander

  • Chilli Powder

Katla Fish

How to cook :

Step 1: Marinate the fish using salt and turmeric powder Fry the fish pieces in mustard oil Take them out when they turn brown

Step 2: Tempering Use red chillies for tempering Add spices, followed by chopped tomatoes and turmeric powder Give it a mix Add rich gourd Add a pinch of chilli powder for the colour Let it cook for 3 minutes Add water to make the curry runny

Next Add Slit chilli
Fish pieces
Coriander

Step 3: Let it boil for 2-3 minutes
Add lemon juice to make it tangy
Garnish it with coriander leaves

Masor Tenga.

Serve this with hot steamed rice to enjoy a perfect weeknight meal.

