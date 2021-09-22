A Vegetarian's Paradise: Gole Hatti

Gole Hatti serves veg delicacies in Kulhad.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
The gullies of Purani dilli are filled with non-veg delicacies. From Karim's authentic Mughlai Cuisine to Aslam's mouth-watering Butter Chicken, Old Delhi's got it all covered.
But what about the vegetarians? Don't worry, we got you covered this time.
Located near Fatehpuri Masjid, Gole Hatti is a place synonymous with delicious food offering vegetarian cuisines since ages. The shop is famous for serving all the dishes in a clay pot, Kulhad and maintaining authentic taste.
You can try their special items like Chole Palak Rice, Chole Kulche, Rasmallai, Dahi Bhalla at affordable prices.
One bite of their food and you'll be left wanting for more.
