Sheer-Yakh: Perfect Dessert For Ice Cream Lovers in Delhi

Nazeebullah's been making Sheer-Yakh for the past 16 years. His mother taught him the recipe in Afghanistan. He left Afghanistan 6 years ago and came to India. He's been serving authentic Afghani Ice cream here since then.

Pakeeza Restaurant offers Sheer-Yakh in a variety of flavors like Mango, Banana and Mosambi. The ice-cream is served in different shapes and sizes and is available at a price ranging from Rs 80- Rs 200.

