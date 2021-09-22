Sheer-Yakh: Perfect Dessert For Ice Cream Lovers in Delhi

Pakeeza Restaurant's Sheer-Yakh is a must try.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
To satisfy your sweet tooth, Pakeeza Restaurant in Delhi serves authentic Afghani Ice Cream, Sheer-Yakh. This tempting dessert is made in a traditional style in a container filled with ice and salt. Ingredients such as frozen milk, sugar and cardamoms are then added to make the ice-cream.
Nazeebullah's been making Sheer-Yakh for the past 16 years. His mother taught him the recipe in Afghanistan. He left Afghanistan 6 years ago and came to India. He's been serving authentic Afghani Ice cream here since then.
Pakeeza Restaurant offers Sheer-Yakh in a variety of flavors like Mango, Banana and Mosambi. The ice-cream is served in different shapes and sizes and is available at a price ranging from Rs 80- Rs 200.
So when are you planning to visit this place?
