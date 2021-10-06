10 Things I Learnt About Love and Break up From the India We Live In Today

From Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, media's coverage of India's happenings taught us a lot.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
There's so much happening in the country right now. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got arrested for alleged possession of drugs. On the same day, Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni, allegedly rammed his SUV into protesting farmers in Lakhimpur and killed eight people.
The media, of course, is focussing on the "bigger" story that involves Bollywood Baadshah's son. We are getting all sorts of updates ranging from the food Aryan is eating while in NCB custody to the books he's reading but not much is being said about the Lakhimpur unrest. Surprised? Obviously not. We are all aware of TV news channels' continuous pursuit for TRPs.
The love and commitment media shows to some kinds of stories or just the unconditional support trolls offer to political parties, does teach us a thing about love, relationships and heartbreak. Let's take a look.
All eyes on you, always!
Act like they don't exist.
Fall in love with their flaws.
There's nothing you can't achieve with a support like that...
Nothing defines Bae better.
The secret to happiness.
Haters will never understand the power of silence.
Leave the past behind.
Let go and move on.
Put yourself first, always!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: undefined