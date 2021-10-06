10 Things I Learnt About Love and Break up From the India We Live In Today

Looking for someone to love me the way media loves Bollywood.
Divya Talwar
NEON
Published:

From Aryan Khan's arrest by the NCB to the Lakhimpur Kheri unrest, media's coverage of India's happenings taught us a lot.

|

(Photo: Altered by The Quint)

There's so much happening in the country right now. Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, got arrested for alleged possession of drugs. On the same day, Ashish Misra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Misra Teni, allegedly rammed his SUV into protesting farmers in Lakhimpur and killed eight people.

The media, of course, is focussing on the "bigger" story that involves Bollywood Baadshah's son. We are getting all sorts of updates ranging from the food Aryan is eating while in NCB custody to the books he's reading but not much is being said about the Lakhimpur unrest. Surprised? Obviously not. We are all aware of TV news channels' continuous pursuit for TRPs.

The love and commitment media shows to some kinds of stories or just the unconditional support trolls offer to political parties, does teach us a thing about love, relationships and heartbreak. Let's take a look.

In a Room Crowded With People, Their Eyes Should Only Look For You.

All eyes on you, always! 

Let Them Reach Out to You and When They Do, Let Them Know That You Don’t Care

Act like they don't exist. 

Love ALL of Them - The Good, the Bad, the Ugly

Fall in love with their flaws. 

Accept Their Past, Unconditionally Support Their Present and Encourage Their Future Too

There's nothing you can't achieve with a support like that...

You Call Them "Bae" for a Reason

Nothing defines Bae better.

You’re Worth It...

The secret to happiness.

You, and Only You, Can Understand Their Silence

Haters will never understand the power of silence. 

Make New Rules.

Leave the past behind.

Basically... Don’t Be a Creep

Let go and move on. 

Avoid Anything That Makes Your Life Harder

Put yourself first, always! 

