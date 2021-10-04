6 Things That Happened When Aryan Khan Was Arrested by the NCB

Aryan Khan was arrested in a drugs-related investigation by the NCB.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was recently arrested by the NCB in a drugs-related case. In a very shocking turn of events, the Indian media has been absolutely responsible in covering the incident with dignity while respecting the privacy of everyone involved.
Now, that has to be a tough job, and while the media was focussing all its attention and resources on doing it so perfectly, here are some other *slightly* more important headlines that you might have missed while watching the thrilling action of a cameraperson chasing Shah Rukh Khan's car.
The price of petrol was hiked to Rs 101.39 in Delhi from 101.19, 107.47 in Mumbai, along with a signigificant spike across many other states in the country. Diesel rates shot up to Rs 89.57 a litre in Delhi and Rs 97.21 in Mumbai.
Four farmers protesting in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh were run over by a convoy of SUVs, one of which included the car of Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son. Four other people who were present there were also killed, reported Hindustan Times. The call for the man's arrest by farmer leaders has fallen on deaf ears.
Priyanka Gandhi was arrested on her way to meet the families of the bereaved and also talk to the farmers protesting in Uttar Pradesh, where the farmer's protest is taking place. She was arrested from Hargaon and taken to Sitapur village, according to Congress' youth wing national president Srinivas BV.
During a meeting of the BJP's Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh on Sunday, Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar called for volunteers and asked them to adopt a tit for tat approach.
"Form groups of 500, 700, 1,000 farmers and make them volunteers. And then at every place, 'sathe sathyam samacharet'. What does it mean -- it means tit for tat (jaisa ko taisa). Do not worry when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he was heard saying.
Arbaz Mullah, a 25-year-old man from Karnataka's Azam Nagar was found beheaded on a railway track in Belagavi district. According to a police officer was allegedly having an affair with a Hindu woman, and was murdered because of the same after being threatened and extorted for money, The Indian Express reported.
In a 24-hour shutdown starting from midnight on 3 October, Manipur saw a total disruption of normal life as members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) protested the failure of the Manipur government to bring justice for Athuan Abonmei, a social activist, The Hindu reported.
Abonmei was allegedly kidnapped and killed by two officials in the state, and the JAC has been protesting because the two haven't been suspended yet, and no action has been taken against them. The shutdown was the valley's way of showing support to the JAC and Abonmei, and has been deemed a success.
The Indian media and its priorities are very clear: cover anything BUT things that matter most to the common man. In this years long battle between issues of importance and TRPs, the latter always seems to have the upper hand, and whether it is Rhea Chakrobarty, Sidharth Shukla, or Aryan Khan now, there is no low that the Indian media hasn't surpassed.
(With inputs from Hindustan Times, The Hindu, The Indian Express).
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Published: 04 Oct 2021,11:58 AM IST