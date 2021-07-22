RIP Truth: Govt's Denial of Deaths Due to Oxygen Crisis is Kaafi Real

The government informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 20 July, that "no death due to lack of oxygen was specifically reported by states and union territories during the second COVID-19 wave."
(Image: The Quint/Aroop Mishra)
In April and May of 2021, the second wave of COVID-19 left a trail of devastation across the country, as many were left gasping for air.
Minister of State for Health Bharati Praveen Pawar, in a written reply, noted that health is a state subject and stated:
The Centre's statement appears to sharply contradict the reports received from hospitals across the country during the second, devastating wave of COVID-19 in the country:
Delhi's Batra Hospital, for instance, had told the Delhi High Court on 1 May that 11 patients and a doctor at the hospital died due to oxygen shortage.
Jaipur Golden Hospital in Delhi had informed the Delhi High Court on 24 April that 25 people had died due to the oxygen shortage.
Similarly, Neelkanth Hospital in Punjab, on 25 April, reported that six critical patients died in Amritsar's Neelkanth Multispecialty Hospital after the supply of medical oxygen supply dried up.
