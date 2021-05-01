Delhi’s Batra Hospital Runs Out of Oxygen, Doctor Among 8 Dead
Hospital officials told the Delhi High Court that a re-supply tanker reached one hour and 20 minutes later.
A doctor and seven other COVID-19 patients died at Delhi's Batra Hospital on Saturday, 1 May, after the facility ran out of medical oxygen at 12:45 pm, reported NDTV.
Hospital officials told the Delhi High Court that re-supply tanker reached one hour and 20 minutes later, but critically ill patients lost their lives.
The hospital is among hundreds in the national capital battling a shortage of oxygen that is critical in saving the lives of both COVID and non-COVID patients.
"We hope no lives were lost," the court reportedly asked, to which the hospital said:
“We have... including one of our own... one doctor.”
Dr Sudhanshu Bankata, Executive Director of Batra Hospital told The Hindu around 1:30 pm, that an oxygen tanker ‘just reached’ the hospital for refill.
“The hospital just got an oxygen tanker. Our oxygen cylinders had also run out and for about half hour there was no oxygen at the hospital. There are 230 patients on oxygen beds and for sometime they did not have oxygen. Not getting oxygen can lead to complications for the patients in the future and we hope they pull through.”
The second wave of COVID-19 is at its peak in the country, with India’s death tally having exceeded the figure of two lakh. The national capital, with a positive rate of 36 percent, has been registering more than 25 thousand cases every day. On 20 April, Delhi recorded the highest number of new COVID cases with 28,395 patients.
(With inputs from NDTV, The Hindu)
