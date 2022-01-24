Woman Called Out for Vile Remark on Surrogacy Post Priyanka’s Announcement

As congratulations poured in for the couple, a user on Twitter, author Taslima Nasreen, spoke about surrogacy in a rather demeaning manner and wrote, "How do those mothers feel when they get their readymade babies through surrogacy? Do they have the same feelings for the babies like the mothers who give birth to the babies?"

She was very evidently commenting on Priyanka and Nick's recent announcement, and her opinions were criticised by many users. Some claimed that surrogacy was a personal choice, while others said that the love a mother feels does not depend on how much pain she has gone through. Some called her out for her plain insensitivity, and asked her to remove "feminist" from her bio.

Check out the reactions here: