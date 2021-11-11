‘It’s Her Business’: Twitter Calls Out User Who Shamed Malala for Marrying
Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik on 9 November in Birmingham, England.
Nobel Peace Prize awardee Malala Yousafzai tied the knot with Asser Malik on 9 November in Birmingham, England. As congratulations poured in for the couple all across social media, there were some people who couldn't keep their (unsolicited) opinions to themselves.
Among these was author Taslima Nasreen who took to Twitter to write a sexist tweet commenting on Malala's decision to marry. The tweet was accused of mirroring a colonial mindset combined with a pseudo-feminist take and was called out severely on social media.
"Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford university for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But..," read her tweeet.
Users were quick to point out the things wrong with this tweet, and some even said that it was Malala's life and her decision to make, not anybody else's to opine over.
Some users even pointed out how this is not the first time Nasreen has tweeted something bizarre. Check out some of her other tweets that grabbed the attention of netizens:
Her personal opinions aside, Taslima has been called out in the past for her takes on other people and politics too for being racist and Islamophobic.
