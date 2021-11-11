‘It’s Her Business’: Twitter Calls Out User Who Shamed Malala for Marrying

Among these was author Taslima Nasreen who took to Twitter to write a sexist tweet commenting on Malala's decision to marry. The tweet was accused of mirroring a colonial mindset combined with a pseudo-feminist take and was called out severely on social media.

"Quite shocked to learn Malala married a Pakistani guy. She is only 24. I thought she went to Oxford university for study, she would fall in love with a handsome progressive English man at Oxford and then think of marrying not before the age of 30. But..," read her tweeet.