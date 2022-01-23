Priyanka Chopra Will be a Super Mom to Her Baby Girl, Says Cousin Meera

Priyanka Chopra's cousin Meera Chopra has said that Priyanka has always loved kids and she will be a "super mom to her baby girl". Priyanka and Nick Jonas took to Instagram on Friday to share that they have welcomed their first child via surrogacy.

In an interview to India Today Meera said, "Priyanka always wanted to have a lot of kids. So I am very happy for this new chapter in her life. She is going to be a super mom to her baby girl. She has excelled in every area of her life. So, being a mother is an extension to her powerful self, we are all very proud of her".