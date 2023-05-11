Woman Drops Her Skin Care Routine While Skydiving in This Viral Video

McKenna Knipe is a popular content creator from Florida
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
An Instagram influencer stuns the internet with her exceptional courage and risk-taking skills. McKenna Knipe is a popular content creator from Palm City, Florida who makes videos performing various stunts while skydiving.
Most often, McKenna posts clips of her munching on various food items like - pizza, burger, pie etc while skydiving, and recently, an older video of her doing skin care in mid-air has resurfaced -- that has stunned the internet.
In the video clip, McKenna shows her skin care routine that involves using various skin products, but unlike the usual beauty influencers she does it all while skydiving.
Netizens find her calm and candid way of pulling off stunts mid-air quite impressive, and have left positive comments on the post.
One user wrote, "Everything about this video. The music, the outfit, the sheer volume of things in that bad that go on your face, and your royal silliness."
Another user commented, "The only skin care routine I've ever watched. Nice work."
Here are some other reactions:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)