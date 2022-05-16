In a Viral Stunt, Newlyweds Set Themselves on Fire Before Leaving Wedding

Both Ambyr and Jessop work as stunt doubles in Hollywood and that's how they first met too-- through their work. For their wedding, they decided to do something different and came up with this idea. Ambyr is seen carrying a bouquet of blazing flowers towards the end of the ceremony. The fire rapidly spread from Ambyr and then went on to Jessop too. The duo is then seen walking a few steps and bowing down before the fire is doused.

Of course, the couple took all safety precautions before they engaged in this stunt. According to the photographer, Ambyr was wearing a wig to protect her hair and the two also applied anti-burn gel on their bodies.

The two also decided to not have a conventional entry to their venue. As a result, Jessop was seen riding a bike with Ambyr in the rear. It is safe to say, the couple left no stone unturned in trying to keep their wedding different, and it's great that they did it while following all safety precautions!