Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Wholesome Video of an Elderly Couple Posing for a Picture Will Make Your Day

Wholesome Video of an Elderly Couple Posing for a Picture Will Make Your Day

In the end, it's true that love will keep us alive!
Quint NEON
Social Buzz
Published:

Video of this elderly couple posing for their pictures is surely going to make your day!

|

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @sutejpannu)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Video of this elderly couple posing for their pictures is surely going to make your day!</p></div>

Love is a powerful emotion and this video of an elderly Sikh couple posing with each other proves just that! The viral heartwarming clip posted by Sutej Pannu, a professional photographer, who approached the couple for a picture has the internet grinning from ear to ear.

In the clip, Sutej Pannu, who also delves into street photography, spots the couple sitting outside their home, and decides to click them. He approaches them and asks them for their permission to take their pictures. The couple happily agrees to pose, and Sutej captures a few beautiful photographs of them.

Soon he got the pictures printed and went back to show them to the couple. Excited about getting their pictures so quickly, the couple asked Sutej to click a few more photos of them while standing, and he obliged.

This whole incident was recorded by Sutej who later shared it on his social media.

After the video was posted, it soon went viral and many netizens found it all kinds of adorable. One user wrote, "I rarely comment on Instagram, but this is so wholesome and just pure joy, couldn't hold my tears."

Another user commented, "Why am I crying watching them with so much of joy"

Here are some more comments:

Also ReadCouple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT