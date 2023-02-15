Couple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter; Altered by The Quint)
A couple rang in Valentine's Day by setting the world record for the longest underwater kiss. The underwater kiss in an infinity pool lasted for 4 minutes and 6 seconds.
Divers and underwater filmmakers, Miles Cloutier and Beth Neale reside in South Africa with their daughter. At a hotel in the Maldives, the pair achieved the Guinness World Record.
According to a Guinness World Records (GWR) news release, the dedicated couple beat the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, which was established on the Italian TV programme Lo Show dei Record, 13 years prior.
See here:
Before deciding to attempt to beat the record, the couple warmed up with several breath holds and practised two two-minute and three-minute underwater kisses.
Irrespective of being professionals, the couple acknowledged that the stunt was challenging for them.
While speaking to GWR, four-times South African Freedive Champion Beth said, "Three days before the record I could just not hold my breath."
Miles added, "We couldn't even reach the existing record - we weren't even close."
Per GWR's report, Beth and Miles had to overcome the impulse to swim to the surface and take a deep breath as carbon dioxide accumulated inside their bodies. But they resisted their general instinct and turned to one another for encouragement as they attempted to break a historic record.
