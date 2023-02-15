Couple Breaks Guinness World Record With Longest Underwater Kiss

A couple rang in Valentine's Day by setting the world record for the longest underwater kiss. The underwater kiss in an infinity pool lasted for 4 minutes and 6 seconds.

Divers and underwater filmmakers, Miles Cloutier and Beth Neale reside in South Africa with their daughter. At a hotel in the Maldives, the pair achieved the Guinness World Record.

According to a Guinness World Records (GWR) news release, the dedicated couple beat the previous record of 3 minutes 24 seconds, which was established on the Italian TV programme Lo Show dei Record, 13 years prior.

See here: