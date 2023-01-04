Wholesome Clip Shows Residents Celebrating New Year With Zomato Delivery Man

In news of what's winning hearts online, a Twitter user took to social media to share a wholesome video. The now-viral clip shows a group of men requesting a Zomato delivery agent to join their New Year celebrations. After some persuasion, the delivery man can be seen grinning from ear-to-ear while he cuts a cake and feeds it to the residents.

Sharing the video, the user wrote, "We ordered food at last minute around 11:00 PM something in zomato and it reached around exact 12:00 AM so we celebrated new year with the zomato delivery partner.

Unexpected happiness from Unexpected people."

Check here: