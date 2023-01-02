Viral Clips Show Kota Tribe's Traditional New Year Celebration; Netizens In Awe

Viral Clips Show Kota Tribals' Traditional New Year Celebration; Netizens In Awe
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Amidst the frenzy of ringing in the new year, a tweet is going viral for showcasing the traditional way Kota tribes celebrated the onset of 2023.
IAS officer Supriya Sahu shared the now-viral clips of the Kota tribe dancing around a huge bonfire, to a host of applause and folk music. Taking to twitter, she wrote, "Beautiful Nilgiri hills reverberate with traditional music & dance of Kota tribals as they celebrate their local festival. Kotas are ancient inhabitants of Nilgiris. Their striking white attire gives a surreal feel & the graceful dance transports us to another world #HappyNewYear."
Since being uploaded on 31 December, the tweet has garnered 26.3K views and 70 retweets. Most netizens are fascinated by their performance. While one Twitter user pointed out how wonderfully in-sync they are, another quoted the tweet with #IncredibleIndia.
Check what others are saying here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)