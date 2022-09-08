'Where Is My Vicky?': Women Ask After Katrina Shares Details Of Marriage On KWK

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal during their wedding proceedings.
The guests on the latest episode of Koffee With Karan were Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. And like always, the show is on the news for a host of different reasons. One of the major reasons is that Katrina revealed some cute details about her life with Vicky Kaushal. The tidbits that were shared on the show went on to trigger resounding reactions from women on Twitter.
A reverberating reaction to the episode was, "Where is my Vicky?"
Check out the hilarious and endearing reactions to Katrina's revelations below:
One user went on to write, "Please where can I find my own vicky kaushal?"
While another recounted in detail what Katrina shared with a hilarious gif and a heart emoji, "Katrina said she came out of a very hard time healthwise because of covid n on her birthday in maldives she was smiling but a lil low.N vicky sensed it n performed for 45 mins on all her songs just to make her laugh!"
Another had nothing more to add than the fact that Vicky was indeed a 'caring husband'. Stating, "#VickyKaushal the most caring husband."
One user asked that she too should be given a Vicky Kaushal.
Another user demanded similarly, "If this is rl,tho, where's my Vicky."
Here are some other reactions:
