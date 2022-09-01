Pics: Salman, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif At Arpita Khan's Ganpati Celebrations

Salman Khan, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's Ganesh Puja celebrations.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
A number of celebrities attended the Ganesh puja at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's house in Mumbai on Wednesday, 31 August. Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Salman Khan were part of the gathering.
Salman later took to Instagram to share a video of the celebrations. In the clip, Salman can be seen performing aarti.
Varun Sharma and his mother attend Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Arpita Khan and Ayush Sharma's house.
Salman Khan clicked outside his sister's house.
Saiee Manjrekar kicks off Ganesh Chaturthi at Arpita's house.
A number of celebrities were part of the puja.
Sunil Grover at Arpita and Aayush Sharma's Ganpati celebrations.
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal.
Genelia, Riteish Deshmukh and their kids.
Sohail Khan at sister Arpita's house.
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur.
Sohail Khan with Helen.
