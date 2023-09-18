Viral Video Shows WWE Superstars Grooving to 'Naatu Naatu' at Hyderabad Event

Last week's World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Superstar Spectacle in Hyderabad left fans ecstatic with its electrifying action, drama, and even some unexpected dance moves.

Amid the fierce competition, one standout moment took center stage as wrestling's biggest names, including Drew McIntyre, Jinder Mahal, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens, joyfully grooved to the Oscar-winning song 'Naatu Naatu' from the hit movie RRR.