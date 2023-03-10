Young Girls Impress the Internet With Their Performance on ‘Tum Tum’

Young girls recreate the viral 'Tum Tum' trend and impress the netizens
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Social media has become a boon in many ways. Especially because it is a great platform to showcase one's talent without the constraints of money or resources. And these young girls are a true testament to that!
In a video that is doing rounds on the internet, these talented young girls recreate the viral 'Tum Tum' trend and effortlessly impress netizens with their striking moves. This is however not the first time that these girls from Neemuch village have left the internet speechless with their skills.
The now-viral video is posted by dancer and content-creator Uday Singh, who is also their teacher. Uday Singh is a talented dancer who went viral with his YouTube videos and has been a contestant on the dance reality show 'Dance Deewane'.
After appearing on the show, Uday went back to his village, Neemuch, in Madhya Pradesh. He then started teaching dance to the children in his village and often posts videos of his students dancing on viral songs.
Amazed by the performance of the girls, netizens posted many positive comments. One user wrote, "Love this cute little performer in the front. So cute beta. God bless you. "
Another user wrote, "There is always a diamond in a coal mine. And that little girl is a true diamond."
Here are some more comments:
