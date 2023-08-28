PM Modi Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 By Marking 23 August As ‘National Space Day’

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019PM Modi Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 By Marking 23 August As ‘National Space Day’

Chandrayaan-3 went down in history by making India the first country to successfully land on the moon's south pole.
India achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on 23 August. In recognition of this historic achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 23 will now be celebrated as 'National Space Day'.

During his address to ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, he revealed that the landing site of Vikram lander would be named 'Shivshakti'. Furthermore, he also disclosed that the crash landing site of Chandrayaan-2 would be known as the 'Tiranga point'.

PM Modi made this announcement was made at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking & Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

Interestingly, the news sparked curiosity on social media, with most netizens sharing a common question: Will 23 August be observed as a national holiday?

Take a look:

