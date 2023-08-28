PM Modi Celebrates Chandrayaan-3 By Marking 23 August As ‘National Space Day’

India achieved a significant milestone with the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon on 23 August. In recognition of this historic achievement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared that August 23 will now be celebrated as 'National Space Day'.

During his address to ISRO scientists in Bengaluru, he revealed that the landing site of Vikram lander would be named 'Shivshakti'. Furthermore, he also disclosed that the crash landing site of Chandrayaan-2 would be known as the 'Tiranga point'.