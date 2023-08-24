Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Neon Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Social buzz  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Amid Chandrayaan-3 Buzz, Mamata Banerjee's 'Rakesh Roshan' Goof-up Goes Viral

Amid Chandrayaan-3 Buzz, Mamata Banerjee's 'Rakesh Roshan' Goof-up Goes Viral

Mamata Banerjee was referring to Rakesh Sharma, an IAF pilot who made history by being the first Indian on the moon.
As the nation celebrates Chandrayaan-3's historic lunar south pole landing, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's slip-up is leaving the internet in splits.

At a Kolkata event just before Chandrayaan-3's landing, Banerjee mistakenly referred to pilot-astronaut Rakesh Sharma as Bollywood's notable director-producer Rakesh Roshan. She recalled an anecdote about "Rakesh Roshan landing on the moon" and former PM Indira Gandhi asking him how India looks from space.

Rakesh Sharma, an IAF pilot, made history in 1984 on the Soviet Union's Soyuz T-11 mission, by being the first Indian on the moon. He responded to ex-PM Gandhi's question with "Saare jahaan se achcha (Better than the entire world)".

In no time, CM Banerjee's goof-up started making waves on social media. Netizens began circulating the now-viral clip of the Kolkata event, with varied hilarious reactions.

Take a look at some of them here:

