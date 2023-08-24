Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

In a lighthearted response that has sparked laughter across the internet, a Pakistani man offered a humorous perspective on India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. The amusing remark draws a witty parallel between living on the moon versus residing in Pakistan, both seemingly lacking essential infrastructure.

Chandrayaan-3's triumphant touchdown marked a historic achievement, propelling India to be the first country to have successfully landed on the lunar south pole.

Just hours prior to Chandrayaan-3's anticipated landing, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, put forth a suggestion for the government to broadcast the event live on national television. This proposal sparked a debate on Pakistani social media.