Pakistani Man's Reaction To Chandrayaan-3 Landing Is Leaving Netizens In Splits

The internet can't get enough of this Pakistani man's comparison of living on the moon versus living in Pakistan.

Quint NEON
Published
Social Buzz
2 min read
In a lighthearted response that has sparked laughter across the internet, a Pakistani man offered a humorous perspective on India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing. The amusing remark draws a witty parallel between living on the moon versus residing in Pakistan, both seemingly lacking essential infrastructure.

Chandrayaan-3's triumphant touchdown marked a historic achievement, propelling India to be the first country to have successfully landed on the lunar south pole.

Just hours prior to Chandrayaan-3's anticipated landing, Fawad Chaudhry, Pakistan's former Minister of Information and Broadcasting, put forth a suggestion for the government to broadcast the event live on national television. This proposal sparked a debate on Pakistani social media.

Seizing the moment, a Pakistani YouTuber, Sohaib Chaudhry decided to take to the streets with his camera, to gauge public sentiment regarding the coverage of India's lunar triumph.

Amidst all the ensuing responses from citizens, one stood out by a mile. A Pakistani citizen boldly claimed that while Indians are spending money to land on the moon, Pakistanis have already been living there.

His reasoning was ingeniously (and hilariously) simple: both the moon and Pakistan seemed to share a common deficiency in basic necessities such as water, gas, and electricity.

Take a look at the clip, originally shared by the YouTuber and subsequently circulated all over the internet:

With a witty twist, the citizen suggested that given the uncanny resemblance in living conditions, there was little incentive for Pakistanis to explore the moon – as it appeared to mirror their everyday circumstances at home.

In no time, the clip gained traction from both sides of the border. Netizens could not get enough of the man's sense of humor and added to the hilarity with their own reactions.

Take a look:

Topics:  Viral   Pakistani   Chandrayaan-3 

