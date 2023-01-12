Viral Clip Of Gulzar Reciting Poetry For Javed Akhtar Will Steal Your Heart

The now-viral clip begins with Gulzar bringing up Akhtar's song, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To Aisa Laga. He humorously points out how he always thought that the song was about multiple women, prompting Javed to burst into laughter.

Following their irreverent camaraderie, Gulzar Sahib goes on to recite a moving poem for Javed Akhtar. In his verse, Gulzar recounts an incident with a fan who claimed to adore his work and be his ardent admirer. However when she bid him goodbye, she called him by Akhtar's name, intensifying his envy.