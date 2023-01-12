This Viral Clip Of Kate Winslet Reassuring A Young Journalist Is Warming Hearts

Hollywood megastar Kate Winslet is on a press tour to promote her latest film, James Cameron's Avatar: The Way Of Water. Since the promotions for the film began, fans have been delighted by fun and insightful clips of Winslet's interviews. But nothing comes close to this one!

In a now-viral clip, the Holiday actor can be seen pausing an interview to share words of encouragement to a young, new reporter conducting her first interview.

As per The Independent, the German TV network ZDF was interviewing Winslet when the outlet's newest reporter, a 11-year-old young girl named Martha confessed to the Titanic actor, "Um, it's my first time". Winslet's subsequent response is winning hearts online.