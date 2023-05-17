Urvashi Rautela's Alligator Jewelry at Cannes Has Grabbed Internet's Attention

Urvashi Rautela grabbed internet's attention at the 76th Cannes Film Festival
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Urvashi Rautela surely knows how to make it to the headlines. This time its her unique jewelry at the 76th Cannes Film Festival that has grabbed the internet's attention.
Urvashi walked the red carpet in a pink ruffled dress, with an alligator choker and matching earrings. Her sartorial choice has created quite a buzz online and netizens have a lot to say about it!
Ever since she shared her unique look from the Cannes festival, the comments have been overflowing on her posts with some hilarious insights from the netizens.
One user wrote, "Gale Mein chhipkali Agar Jinda ho gai photoshoot chhodkar Aise bhagoge (What if the lizard on your neck comes alive, how will you leave the photoshoot to escape it?)".
Another user wrote, "You are so beautiful, why are you hanging lizards around your neck?"
Here are some more reactions:
