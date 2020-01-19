Urvashi Rautela Trolled for Copying PM Modi’s Tweet On Shabana

Urvashi had earlier put up a post on Instagram, after there were reports of tipping off the media while going on a coffee date with Ahaan Panday (cousin of Ananya Panday), and then had pretended to ignore them. She put up a long post refuting the report which was similar to that of supermodel Gigi Hadid after repeated stories about her relationship with Zayn Malik.

The post said, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day ... pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of.”

She added,“The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life.”

She later apologised and said it was a huge miss on the part of her publicist.