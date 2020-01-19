Urvashi Rautela Trolled for Copying PM Modi’s Tweet On Shabana
Actor Urvashi Rautela is being trolled on social media for copying PM Narendra Modi’s tweet expressing his concern over Shabana Azmi’s health post her accident on the Mumbai-Pune expressway.
Twitter users have been trolling her ever since saying that she could have ‘retweeted’ it versus copying it.
Urvashi had earlier put up a post on Instagram, after there were reports of tipping off the media while going on a coffee date with Ahaan Panday (cousin of Ananya Panday), and then had pretended to ignore them. She put up a long post refuting the report which was similar to that of supermodel Gigi Hadid after repeated stories about her relationship with Zayn Malik.
The post said, “Seems like u guys tag me in a new post every day ... pls stop.. it’s just negative, I really have no hard feelings towards you I just know what a beautiful world there is to go out and live in instead of trying to dissect something that you don’t even know and that you do not see 99% of.”
She added,“The energy you put into this does not serve your life in any way ...truly ‘beating a dead horse. You guys can call it publicity gimmick. There’s nothing to figure out all the time... give it a break. this is my last comment on this matter but I hope u know it’s not coming from a bad place, just would love for you to find something else that inspires you in life.”
She later apologised and said it was a huge miss on the part of her publicist.
