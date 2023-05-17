In Pics: Manushi Chhillar Stuns at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Manushi Chillar was wearing the gown by Fovari at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Manushi Chillar made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a stunning white outfit. The actor accessorised her look with green heels and a gorgeous neckpiece. She was dressed in a Fovari gown. She was seen smiling for the shutterbugs. She posted a few pictures for her Instagram as well.
