In Pics: Manushi Chhillar Stuns at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Manushi Chhillar was wearing the gown by Fovari at Cannes Film Festival 2023.
Manushi Chillar was wearing the gown by Fovari at Cannes Film Festival 2023. 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)

Manushi Chillar made her Cannes Film Festival debut in a stunning white outfit. The actor accessorised her look with green heels and a gorgeous neckpiece. She was dressed in a Fovari gown. She was seen smiling for the shutterbugs. She posted a few pictures for her Instagram as well.

