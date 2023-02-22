Street Vendor’s Unique Strategy to Sell His Products Has Cracked Up Netizens

Street vendor's unique way of selling his plastic tubs has gone viral
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Companies often invest a lot of money to come up with a perfect marketing strategy for their products, however, sometimes it's not about the money, but about efforts and uniqueness, and sometimes bizarreness!
Like this street vendor whose unique way of selling his plastic tubs have gone viral on the internet.
In the clip doing rounds, the street vendor, reportedly from West Bengal, selling plastic tubs can be seen smashing and throwing them on the ground to demonstrate how their strong and sturdy they are.
The video was shared by an IPS on his Twitter with a caption, "Marketing Level= Ultra Pro Max +++". Since its upload, the clip has gone viral on the internet and netizens have dropped some hilarious comments.
One user wrote, "The next business cases need to be picked from rural Bengal. Something about the marketing that door to door sales people apply there - Kacha Badam, now this"
Another user added, "This should be the confidence in your product"
Here are some more comments:
