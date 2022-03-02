Next ‘Kacha Badam’? Guava Seller’s Catchy Song Goes Viral Online

A guava and other fruits seller's video is making the rounds on social media. Just like Badyakar, this man, dubbed the 'Guava Dadu' is singing a catchy tune to attract customers to buy fruit from him. His identity or location has not been verified yet, but the man is going viral all over.

The lyrics of the song are, "Yeh Hari Hari, Kachchi Kachchi, Peeli Peeli, Paki Paki, Meethi Meethi, Gaddar Gaddar, Taaza Taaza, Namak Laga Ke Khaj Khaja," (Eat this green, raw, yellow, sweet, and fresh fruit with a sprinkle of salt).

The short clip has been edited and been used on loop by many users online. Here is the original video: