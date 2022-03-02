ADVERTISEMENT

Next ‘Kacha Badam’? Guava Seller’s Catchy Song Goes Viral Online

The guava fruit seller's catchy tune is reminding users of Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of 'Kacha Badam'.

There is no doubt about how Bhuban Badyakar and his famous song 'Kacha Badam' have taken the internet by storm. The humble peanut seller's story inspired many, and now it looks like more and more vendors such as himself are enjoying the fame.

A guava and other fruits seller's video is making the rounds on social media. Just like Badyakar, this man, dubbed the 'Guava Dadu' is singing a catchy tune to attract customers to buy fruit from him. His identity or location has not been verified yet, but the man is going viral all over.

The lyrics of the song are, "Yeh Hari Hari, Kachchi Kachchi, Peeli Peeli, Paki Paki, Meethi Meethi, Gaddar Gaddar, Taaza Taaza, Namak Laga Ke Khaj Khaja," (Eat this green, raw, yellow, sweet, and fresh fruit with a sprinkle of salt).

The short clip has been edited and been used on loop by many users online. Here is the original video:

The song is catchy for sure; do you think this man is the next viral sensation like Badyakar?

