‘Kacha Badam’ Singer Shares the Story Behind the Viral Song and Life After Fame
Meet Bhuban Badyakar, the singer of the viral song Kacha Badam. A peanut seller who gained instant fame via the song
Social Media, especially TikTok, and now Instagram Reels, is known to have created unexpected stars every now and then. The most recent one is the song 'Kacha Badam' and behind the viral song, which has garnered millions of views and several remixes, is a quintessential example of the stars that the platform has created.
Meet Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller hailing from West Bengal's Birbhum district, who came up with this song as a marketing technique to sell peanuts.
The Making of a Viral Internet Song
Taking inspiration from everyday life, Badyakar's 'Kacha Badam' doesn't mince any words. His song spells out in as many words that he sells untoasted peanuts and you can either pay him the peanut's worth in cash or kind.
Even before his song ruled the reels, it was quite famous in his district where he would be doing his business. People would often record him singing. But he doesn't know who posted the song and how it went viral.
"But I am grateful to them," he said.
His song went so viral that netizens started creating their own remixes, and now there are more renditions than you can count on your fingers.
However, in the process of remixing, the credit was lost somewhere. Badyakar initially didn't get any credit or payment for his song. However, a month later, he became an internet sensation himself.
I am very happy about the love that I have got from people. My family, people in the village, are very happy. They say I'm very lucky. I say this is all by God's grace. I have got love and recognition from all quarters.Bhuban Badyakar
He has been getting gigs more often now from all across Bengal and has even been composing for the ruling party - The Trinamool Congress for their election campaigns.
Fame Doesn't Pay The Bills
Unfortunately, the large crowds and the million views are not enough to pay his bills, which he still struggles with. He has been trying to move out of his 'kacha' house and settle into a proper home. More than that, he wants to build a better life for him and his family.
I don't want to sell peanuts anymore. I have a wife, two sons and two daughters-in-law. I am in a dire condition and so is my house.Bhuban Badyakar
He's still saving money to build a house, because the lockdown had depleted his savings. He is still seeking help.
