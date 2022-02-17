Video Featuring a Cat Instead of Kate Winslet Is the Ultimate ‘Titanic’ Spoof

Lizzy the cat features in this unique spoof of Titanic.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube/OwlKitty)
The 1990’s were iconic for movies, and one of the gems of that era was James Camron’s Titanic. Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet were and always will be the most recognizable romantic duo to grace the silver screen. The movie has had plenty of remakes and mockumentaries paying homage to the film.
Latest among them is an interpretation of the movie replaced Kate Winslet with a cat. Uploaded by the YouTube channel OwlKitty, Lizzy the cat is seen recreating famous scenes of the film with Leonardo DiCaprio.
Thibault Charroppin and Olivia Boone made the video on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Lizzy has appeared in several parody videos for movies like Jaws, Indiana Jones and Home Alone. The video was posted on Youtube and shared on Instagram as well.
In a statement to Bored Panda, Charroppin said,”Olivia loved it, shared it with her friends, and it took off from there. We created the account after that as a way to keep all our videos in one place—that’s when we came up with the stage name ‘OwlKitty’. Now Olivia and I do this together, still as a fun hobby, and Lizzy always loves playing on top of the greenscreen. Nothing has changed in our process except now our little OwlKitty has fans around the world."
He also adds, "The idea came pretty naturally. I simply thought of ways I could combine our cat and our greenscreen in a fun, silly way. Putting Lizzy in existing footage, like in a movie, made the most sense."
Each video takes about 2 weeks to create, this includes shooting, editing, etc. They also release a ‘behind the scenes’ video after every trailer to keep their fans happy and engaged.
Videos like this are the main reason the internet was created, to share joy and showcase the creativity of people that live all over the world! OwlKitty has many more trailers for your perusal, click here.
(With inputs from Bored Panda)
