In a chilling demonstration of the power and potential dangers of artificial intelligence, an altered version of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, known as ChaosGPT, was recently given five catastrophic goals to destroy humanity.

According to a YouTube video posted on April 5, the bot's objectives included destroying humanity, establishing global dominance, causing chaos and destruction, controlling humanity through manipulation, and attaining immortality.

The warning that appeared before the user enabled "continuous mode" stated that the commands could "run forever or carry out actions you would not usually authorize" and should be used "at your own risk."