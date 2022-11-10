Netizens Terrified: VR Headset Designed To Kill Player If They Lose The Game

If you have ever wondered whether we are living in a Black Mirror episode, this will ascertain your doubts. Palmer Luckey, the developer of the virtual reality headset, Oculus has designed a headset where users can be killed in real life if they die in the game.

Taking to Twitter, the developer announces his feat with the message, "This might be a game but it is not something you play." The defense contractor also wrote in a blog post detailing the fatal design, “The idea of tying your real life to your virtual avatar has always fascinated me — you instantly raise the stakes to the maximum level and force people to fundamentally rethink how they interact with the virtual world and the players inside it."