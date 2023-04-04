'Blue Bird' To 'Doge Meme': Why Has Elon Musk Changed Twitter's Logo?

In the latest change to Twitter, the company's erratic CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday, 4 April, changed its trademark "blue bird" logo to the "doge" meme.

What is a doge, you ask? A doge is basically a dog belonging to the Shiba Inu breed, which became a popular meme on social media and has since become the logo of Dogecoin cryptocurrency.

In a bid to highlight the change, Musk took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a post showing the doge logo driving a car and being stopped by a policeman, who checks its driving license only to find that it displays the blue bird logo.