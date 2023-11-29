Suhana Khan's Comment on 'Sustainable Clothing' Sparks Mixed Reactions on X

Suhana said, "I don’t know if you guys saw but Alia Bhatt ne apna (wore her) wedding saree National Award receive karte waqt pehna tha (while receiving the National Award) and I think with someone with a platform who has an influence, I thought it was incredible and a much needed message and she took a stand towards sustainability and advocating for that and if Alia Bhatt can rewear her wedding saree then we can also repeat an outfit for a party and we don’t need to buy new outfit."

“We don’t realise but naye garments banane mein kitna waste hota hai and it really impacts our biodiversity and our environment," she added.

While some users praised Suhana for her statement, others criticised the young actor for considering the act of repeating outfits, something that many do in their everyday routine, as a commendable effort.

Praising Suhana, one of the users wrote on X, "KUDOS to #SuhanaKhan. Her message is strictly for those celebrities who shy away in wearing same outfit twice. Not for common people. Pointing outrightly positive thing. Commenting just for trolling her shows your IQ level to understand her point. She isn't proving her supremacy or privelege."

Have a look: